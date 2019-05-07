EVANS, Leila Farrey "Lee" Leila Farrey "Lee" Evans, 79, of Johns Creek died Tuesday, April 30, following an extended illness. Lee grew up in Miami Beach, Florida. She graduated from the University of Georgia Business School with a B.B.A. in retailing and was a proud member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She spent several years working as a business professional until meeting and marrying her husband, Bill Evans, and starting a family. Lee and Bill went on to found Sound Video Corporation in 1978. She served as the bookkeeper until the business was sold upon Bill's passing in 2013. Throughout her life, Lee lovingly devoted countless hours shuttling her sons to and from practices, games, matches, and other activities and events, volunteering at their schools, and supporting, teaching, and encouraging them. Her favorite topics of conversation were her love and gratitude for family and friends. Her relationships with her grandchildren, grandnieces, and grandnephews brought her special joy. Lee is preceded in death by her husband Bill and brother, Frank Farrey, and is survived by her son Michael; her son David and daughter-in-law Sarah; her grandchildren Harrison and Palmer; her brother Bud Farrey and sister-in-law Maria; and her beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Georgia Agape, Inc., 3094 Mercer University Dr., Atlanta, GA 30341, www.georgiaagape.org, or the Norcross Cooperative Ministry, P.O. Box 1489, Norcross, GA 30091, www.norcrossco-op.org. A memorial will be held Thursday, May 9th at Crowell Brothers Peachtree Chapel Funeral Home in Peachtree Corners. The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements by Crowell Brothers Peachtree Chapel Funeral Home, 5051 Peachtree Ind. Blvd., Norcross/Peachtree Corners GA. 30092 (770) 448 -5757. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 7, 2019