WEISBERG, Leila Israel Leila Israel Weisberg of Brooklyn, NY died peacefully at home on Sunday, July 7, 2019, surrounded by family. Her husband, Harold E. Weisberg predeceased her. She is survived by her six children, nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. A private family remembrance will be held in Brooklyn, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her honor may be made to the Clairmont Oaks Benevolent Fund, 441 Clairemont Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 10, 2019
