Leland Bluhm
1932 - 2020
BLUHM, Leland Kenneth "Lee"

Mr. Leland (Lee) Kenneth Bluhm, age 88, of Union City, transcended this earthly life and flew into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was born on February 25, 1932 in Paynesville, MN to the late Ed and Martha Bluhm. Mr. Bluhm graduated from Paynesville High School in 1950. He was a Korean War Veteran who loved the airline industry, He worked for the Singapore Airlines for many years and traveled extensively for business and pleasure while employed. Mr. Bluhm was an active member of Skal International and served as its Atlanta President in 1978. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Donna Mae Barrett Bluhm, siblings, Duane Bluhm and Richard Bluhm, of MN. He is survived by his daughter, Kay (Wayne) Ledford, Tyrone, and his son, Kevin Bluhm, Tampa, FL, four grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. Graveside services with military honors will be at 1 PM, on Friday, November 20 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, College Park. The family will receive friends at Carmichael-Hemperley Funeral Home, Peachtree City from 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM, on Thursday, November 19. In lieu of flowers, the family request a memorial donation be made to Southwest Christian Hospice, swchristiancare.org. Masks and social distancing will be adhered to.





Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
05:30 - 07:30 PM
Carmichael - Hemperley Funeral Home and Crematory
NOV
20
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Carmichael - Hemperley Funeral Home and Crematory
135 Senoia Road
Peachtree City, GA 30269
7706319171
