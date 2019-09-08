|
DUNN, Leland Lee Dunn, age 81, of Waleska, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019. Born in Kewanee, IL, Lee is survived by the love of his life for nearly 61 years, Mary Jean Stratton Dunn, Waleska, GA; children Kevin (Linda) Dunn, Houston, TX, Lori Lee (Roy) Aungst, Wilmington, DE, Dan (Alice) Dunn, Douglasville, GA, Patty (Bill) Tate, Flintstone, GA; siblings Joan Caldwell, Green Valley, AZ, Rob (Janette) Dunn, Putnam, IL; nine grandchildren; Ryan Aungst, Adam Dunn, Sarah (Nick) Brownlow, Joseph Tate, Hannah (Jag) Williams, Elizabeth Dunn, Will Tate, Carolynn Dunn, and Rebekah Tate. Lee was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Verneil Dunn. Lee attended the University of Illinois and studied engineering. He started his career as a draftsman and ended his career as Territory Manager for commercial door sales. Lee was engaged in the architectural door industry for 52 years, before retiring from VT Industries at age 72. His interests were varied, including an avid fisherman on the lake his home fronts. He had a passion for classic cars and was a member of the Peach State regional affiliate of the Cadillac & LaSalle Club International. Lee was also a racing fan and was actively racing with a son and grandsons until his death. He was an active member at Pine Log United Methodist Church. His enjoyment of the National Parks fostered his lifelong love of eagles. The doors at his beautiful lake home were always open to family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 3 PM at Pine Log UMC in Rydal, GA.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 8, 2019