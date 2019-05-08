|
BROOME, Leland Edward Leland Edward Broome of Marietta, Georgia, passed away May 4 at the age of 80, following a seven-year battle with cancer. Eddie is survived by his wife, Mary Puryear Broome; stepson, Gustavus Adolphus Puryear IV (Jennifer), Nashville, TN; and step-grandchildren, Ruth Louise Puryear and Mary Brisson Puryear. A Georgia native, Eddie was especially proud of his service in the United States Marine Corps. Eddie then worked for Southern Railways, beginning in its management training program and advancing through various management roles. Eddie followed his love of boating to become a yacht broker. He enjoyed the many friends he made along the inland and coastal waterways. A service of witness to the resurrection will be held Friday, May 10 at 11:00 a.m. in Wilson Chapel, Peachtree Presbyterian Church, Atlanta, with the Rev. Dr. Chuck Roberts officiating.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 8, 2019