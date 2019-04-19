Services
Roswell Funeral Home
950 Mansell Road
Roswell, GA 30076
(770) 993-4811
Resources
More Obituaries for Lena PENN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lena Doris PENN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lena Doris PENN Obituary
PENN, Lena Doris Mrs. Lena Doris Thompson Penn, age 97, of Roswell, Georgia passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. Doris was born to Homer Hall Thompson and Emma Ruth Chafin Thompson on September 26, 1921 in Henry County, Georgia, on her Chafin grandparents' farm. In 1943 Doris married Edward W. Penn. Doris and Ed spent most of their life living in Birmingham, Alabama and the Atlanta area. Following Ed's retirement, the two made their way back to Roswell in 1984 where they would remain. Along with her parents, Doris is preceded in death by her husband, Edward W. Penn who passed in 2012. She is survived by her three sons, Edward W. Penn, Jr., and his wife Sara, of Greenville, South Carolina; Hall Thompson Penn, and his wife Kerry, of Roswell, Georgia; and Cleghorn DuPree Penn and his wife Anne of Gainesville, Georgia; three grandchildren, Amanda Penn O'Toole, husband Evan, of Laramie, Wyoming; Hall Thompson Penn, Jr. of New York, and Abigail Wilson Penn of New York; one great-granddaughter, Beatrice Anne O'Toole. Survivors also include several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. A memorial service to honor the life of Mrs. Doris Penn will be held at Roswell United Methodist Church in Roswell, Georgia on April 25, 2019 at 2:00 PM. The family and the Church will host a reception and visitation with family and all friends at 1:00 PM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made either to Roswell United Methodist Church, The United Methodist Children's Home in Tucker or the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roswell Funeral Home
Download Now