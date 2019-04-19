PENN, Lena Doris Mrs. Lena Doris Thompson Penn, age 97, of Roswell, Georgia passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. Doris was born to Homer Hall Thompson and Emma Ruth Chafin Thompson on September 26, 1921 in Henry County, Georgia, on her Chafin grandparents' farm. In 1943 Doris married Edward W. Penn. Doris and Ed spent most of their life living in Birmingham, Alabama and the Atlanta area. Following Ed's retirement, the two made their way back to Roswell in 1984 where they would remain. Along with her parents, Doris is preceded in death by her husband, Edward W. Penn who passed in 2012. She is survived by her three sons, Edward W. Penn, Jr., and his wife Sara, of Greenville, South Carolina; Hall Thompson Penn, and his wife Kerry, of Roswell, Georgia; and Cleghorn DuPree Penn and his wife Anne of Gainesville, Georgia; three grandchildren, Amanda Penn O'Toole, husband Evan, of Laramie, Wyoming; Hall Thompson Penn, Jr. of New York, and Abigail Wilson Penn of New York; one great-granddaughter, Beatrice Anne O'Toole. Survivors also include several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. A memorial service to honor the life of Mrs. Doris Penn will be held at Roswell United Methodist Church in Roswell, Georgia on April 25, 2019 at 2:00 PM. The family and the Church will host a reception and visitation with family and all friends at 1:00 PM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made either to Roswell United Methodist Church, The United Methodist Children's Home in Tucker or the . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary