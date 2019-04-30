Services
FOGEL, Lena Lena (Lee) Fogel (aka Lakey) age 101, of Atlanta, Georgia died April 28, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Atlanta. She was married to Morris Fogel (Z'l) for over 70 years. She was an avid poker player and loved to gamble. Lee loved to talk on the phone. She had friends of all ages. Many of her friends children considered her their second mother. She is survived by her son, Warren (Carol); daughter-in-law, Brigitte Fogel (Allan (Z'l); grandchildren, Brandi Kattan, Damon (Allyson) Fogel, Devorah (Allen) Shaw, Cory (Jennifer) Fogel, Steven (Camilla) Fogel; great-grandchildren, Harrison and Ryan Fogel, Shai Kattan, Eden and Dalia Shaw, Jake and Olivia Fogel, Jonas and Isabella Fogel and her brother Robert Kaufman. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Epilepsy Foundation. A graveside service will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Arlington Memorial Park. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 30, 2019
