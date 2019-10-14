|
FORTNER, Lena Lena Fortner, age 103 of Lawrenceville, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 4 PM, on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Chapel. She will lie in state one hour before the service. Rev. Mike Fortner and Rev. Scott Cramer will officiate. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. A homemaker, Mrs. Fortner was very involved in the church ministry with her husband. She loved playing the piano up until the last year. Lena was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Rev. W.D. Bill Fortner, in 1981; sons, Donald Fortner, in 1967 and Bobby Fortner, in 1987; parents, Robert and Mattie Powell. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Annette and Sanford Watson of Lawrenceville; son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Mattie Fortner of Lawrenceville; daughters-in-law, Sue Fortner of Lawrenceville, Beverly Fortner of Decatur; grandchildren, Donnie Fortner, Mike and Tina Fortner, Connie and Randy Aaron, Nancy and AC Webb, Bill and Rhonda Fortner, Sandy Watson, Debbie Fortner, Kim and Robert Whitmore, Brad and Sara Fortner; great-grandchildren, Christy and Matthew, Michael, Chris and Shauna, Jacob and Melissa, Hannah and Jason, Seth; Joshua, and Katelyn, Ben, Sawyer, Sophia, and Logan; great-great-grandchildren, Ross, Rayna, Parker, CJ, Ruthie, Hudson, Naomi, Reed, and Avett. The family will receive friends from 5 PM - 9 PM, Monday, Oct. 14, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, S.W., Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http: www.stewartfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 14, 2019