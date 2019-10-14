Services
Tim Stewart Funeral Home
300 Simonton Rd. SW
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
(770) 962-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Lena Fortner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lena Fortner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lena Fortner Obituary
FORTNER, Lena Lena Fortner, age 103 of Lawrenceville, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 4 PM, on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Chapel. She will lie in state one hour before the service. Rev. Mike Fortner and Rev. Scott Cramer will officiate. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. A homemaker, Mrs. Fortner was very involved in the church ministry with her husband. She loved playing the piano up until the last year. Lena was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Rev. W.D. Bill Fortner, in 1981; sons, Donald Fortner, in 1967 and Bobby Fortner, in 1987; parents, Robert and Mattie Powell. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Annette and Sanford Watson of Lawrenceville; son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Mattie Fortner of Lawrenceville; daughters-in-law, Sue Fortner of Lawrenceville, Beverly Fortner of Decatur; grandchildren, Donnie Fortner, Mike and Tina Fortner, Connie and Randy Aaron, Nancy and AC Webb, Bill and Rhonda Fortner, Sandy Watson, Debbie Fortner, Kim and Robert Whitmore, Brad and Sara Fortner; great-grandchildren, Christy and Matthew, Michael, Chris and Shauna, Jacob and Melissa, Hannah and Jason, Seth; Joshua, and Katelyn, Ben, Sawyer, Sophia, and Logan; great-great-grandchildren, Ross, Rayna, Parker, CJ, Ruthie, Hudson, Naomi, Reed, and Avett. The family will receive friends from 5 PM - 9 PM, Monday, Oct. 14, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, S.W., Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http: www.stewartfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tim Stewart Funeral Home
Download Now