1/1
Lena Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAISON JONES (WILLIAMS), Lena "Centenarian, Extraordinaire, Mother, Grandmother" Celebration of Life for Mrs. Lena Williams Caison Jones, age 107, longtime member of Zion Hill Baptist Church, will be held with limited invited attendees on Thursday, August 27, 2020, 11 AM, at Zion Hill Baptist Church Courtyard, Rev. Dr. Aaron L. Parker, Sr. Pastor and Eulogist, Rev. Gloria E. Wilson, Officiant. Her memories will be cherished by her daughter, Constance Hawkins Callaway, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, beloved caregivers, church family, Continental Societies, Inc., family and friends. Interment Greenwood Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Service
11:00 AM
Zion Hill Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home
1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr.
East Point, GA 30344
(404) 768-2993
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved