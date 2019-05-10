Services
Lena Mae WILSON Obituary
WILSON, Lena Mae It is with great sorrow, that we announce the Homegoing Services, of our beloved, Ms. Lena Mae Wilson, being held Saturday, May 11, 2019, 9:00 A.M. at First Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 816 Maynard Terrace SE, Atlanta, 30316, with remains placed instate at 8:00 A.M. Wake Services will be held, Friday, May 10, 2019, 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary. Preceding her in death, parents, Mrs. Nettie Mae and Foster Wilson, Jr.; stepsister, Mrs. Lillie Mae Tatum; brothers, Zackary Wilson, Mr. Eddie F. Wilson. Those left behind to share her memories are, son, Robert Wyche, Jr. (Kimberly); granddaughter, Keniqua Wyche; grandsons, RaQuavius, McKenzie Wyche, Antonio J. Vintes; sisters, Angela Wilson-Smith (George), Anita Wilson- Arnold, Josephine Wilson-Ellis (Walter), sister-in-law, Angela Wilson; brothers, Dr. Freddy B. Wilson (Annie Joyce), Zimri A. Wilson, stepbrother, Carlton Ellis; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2019
