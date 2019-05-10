|
|
WILSON, Lena Mae It is with great sorrow, that we announce the Homegoing Services, of our beloved, Ms. Lena Mae Wilson, being held Saturday, May 11, 2019, 9:00 A.M. at First Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 816 Maynard Terrace SE, Atlanta, 30316, with remains placed instate at 8:00 A.M. Wake Services will be held, Friday, May 10, 2019, 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary. Preceding her in death, parents, Mrs. Nettie Mae and Foster Wilson, Jr.; stepsister, Mrs. Lillie Mae Tatum; brothers, Zackary Wilson, Mr. Eddie F. Wilson. Those left behind to share her memories are, son, Robert Wyche, Jr. (Kimberly); granddaughter, Keniqua Wyche; grandsons, RaQuavius, McKenzie Wyche, Antonio J. Vintes; sisters, Angela Wilson-Smith (George), Anita Wilson- Arnold, Josephine Wilson-Ellis (Walter), sister-in-law, Angela Wilson; brothers, Dr. Freddy B. Wilson (Annie Joyce), Zimri A. Wilson, stepbrother, Carlton Ellis; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2019