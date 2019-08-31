Services
Advantage Funeral Home & Cremation Services
500 Harbins Road
Lilburn, GA 30047
(770) 923-2940
For more information about
Lena Petrenko
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Lena Petrenko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lena Petrenko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lena Petrenko Obituary
PETRENKO (NGUYEN), Lena February 5th, 1989 - August 24th, 2019 Daughter of Dieu Nguyen, wife of Valery Petrenko. Survived by her two children, Vincent, 9, and Liana, 6. Also survived by her sister, Dona Nguyen, 25. She was a wonderful wife, daughter, mother, and sister. She will be forever missed. Funeral Visitation at Advantage Funeral Home 500 Harbins Road NW, Lilburn, GA 30047 Saturday, August 31 at 1 PM - 6 PM Sunday, September 1 at 4 PM - 6 PM
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Advantage Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now