PETRENKO (NGUYEN), Lena February 5th, 1989 - August 24th, 2019 Daughter of Dieu Nguyen, wife of Valery Petrenko. Survived by her two children, Vincent, 9, and Liana, 6. Also survived by her sister, Dona Nguyen, 25. She was a wonderful wife, daughter, mother, and sister. She will be forever missed. Funeral Visitation at Advantage Funeral Home 500 Harbins Road NW, Lilburn, GA 30047 Saturday, August 31 at 1 PM - 6 PM Sunday, September 1 at 4 PM - 6 PM
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 31, 2019