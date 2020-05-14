|
|
LINDER, Lenny Lenny Linder, 80, of Dunwoody, GA passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. Lenny was born December 8, 1939 in Louisville, OH. Lenny was a husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, and a friend to many. Lenny served in the US Army National Guard from 1962 - 1965. Lenny graduated from Kent State University in 1969. Lenny moved to Atlanta shortly thereafter and began a long, distinguished career in Banking. Lenny was a well-known and respected executive for Citizens & Southern (C&S) Bank, Nationsbank, Bank of America, Quantum National Bank, Embry National Bank, and Buckhead Community Bank. Lenny loved his family and friends and made them the centerpiece of his life. He loved golf, walking, and reading. Golf outings with his friends and trips to the Braves spring training games were among his favorite activities. Lenny was preceded in death by his father Paul, his mother Melicent, step-father Lin, sister Katherine, and brother Eldon. He is survived by his brother Walter, his son, Darren, his daughter-in-law Frankie, grandson, Zach, and granddaughter, Lenee, and a host of nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a large group of loving friends and colleagues. The family will host a Celebration of Life gathering in the near future. Memorial donations may be made to the at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601 (www.act.alz.org).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 14, 2020