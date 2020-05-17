|
|
LYONS, III, Lenon Lenon "Toop", "Leo King," "Cool Peoples," Lyons, III (39) on Monday, May 11, 2020 began his life's "Continuation Day." This full-hearted, compassionate soul's memory will forever be cherished by a multitude of family and friends. His father Lenon Lyons, Jr. and brother, Jenero Wiliams preceded him for their Continuation Day. He is survived by his mother, Jimmie Lyons; siblings, Lenise, Sherri, Eugenia and Eric "Ricky". Also cherishing his memory are his nieces and nephews. The family will hold a private memorial service to honor Lenon's life. SAVE THE DATE, August 2, 2020. You are invited to a birthday party to Celebrate His Life! Service entrusted to Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 827 Pollard Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 17, 2020