Services
Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.
827 Pollard Boulevard SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
(404) 688-7073
Resources
More Obituaries for Lenon Lyons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lenon Lyons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lenon Lyons Obituary
LYONS, III, Lenon Lenon "Toop", "Leo King," "Cool Peoples," Lyons, III (39) on Monday, May 11, 2020 began his life's "Continuation Day." This full-hearted, compassionate soul's memory will forever be cherished by a multitude of family and friends. His father Lenon Lyons, Jr. and brother, Jenero Wiliams preceded him for their Continuation Day. He is survived by his mother, Jimmie Lyons; siblings, Lenise, Sherri, Eugenia and Eric "Ricky". Also cherishing his memory are his nieces and nephews. The family will hold a private memorial service to honor Lenon's life. SAVE THE DATE, August 2, 2020. You are invited to a birthday party to Celebrate His Life! Service entrusted to Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 827 Pollard Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lenon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -