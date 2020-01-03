|
FREEMAN, Lenora Funeral Service for Ms. Lenora Freeman of Covington, Georgia entered eternal rest on December 24, 2019. Services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Poplar Hill AME Church, 623 Poplar Hill Road, Mansfield, Georgia, Rev. Nicolene Durham, Pastor, Eulogist, assisted by others. Interment, Church Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories, two devoted nieces, Ms. Dorothy Lowe and Ms. Eva Perry; one nephew, Mr. Leon (Sabrina) Freeman and a host of great nieces, great nephews', other relatives and friends. The remains will lie in-state at the church from 11:00 AM until the hour of service. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 12:00 PM. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc., 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 3, 2020