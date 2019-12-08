|
URIZ, Lenora Teresa Lenora Teresa Uriz, age 55, of Cumming, GA passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019. She was born September 19, 1964, in Decatur, Georgia to Mercedes Uriz (Tampa, Florida) and Jose Uriz (Navarra, Spain). She is survived by her daughter, Hannah Victoria Reid of North Vassalboro, Maine, mother, Mercedes Uriz of Decatur, GA; brothers, Joe Frank Uriz and Steve Anthony Uriz of Lawrenceville, GA; sister-in-law, Jessica Dyan Uriz; brother-in-law, Derek Keith Spiller. Ms. Uriz was a 1983 graduate of Druid Hills High School in Atlanta, Georgia and attended Montgomery College in Rockville, Maryland. She worked for the Rockville Nursing Home in Rockville, Maryland in the dietary unit for some years. Later, she returned to her hometown and worked for Atlanta Children's Hospital at Emory for 30 years in various capacities from a dietary clerk, medical secretary, and patient care tech. Ms. Uriz had a great passion for caring for children at Atlanta Children's and loved making patients smile. She had a smile that would light up a room and a huge positive personality! She also helped with interpreting for many Hispanic Families at the hospital. Her pride and joy was her daughter, Hannah Reid, and she loved spending time with her family. Over the course of her lifetime, she had many dogs that meant so much to her (Lassie, Sugar, Keno, Laddie, Toby, Ricky, Lucy, Rhett, and Poppy).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 8, 2019