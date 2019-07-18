|
|
RICE, Lenore Lenore Rice, age 95, of Atlanta, GA died July 17, 2019. A native of New York City, she was devoted to her family and known by all for her wonderful sense of humor. She is predeceased by her husband, Alfred Rice; and her son, Alan Rice. Survivors include her son, Marc (Jill) Rice; daughter, Gail (John) Osgood; grandchildren, Jessica (Michael) Nissenbaum and Dylan Rice; and great-grandchildren, Finn Walker Rice and Isadore Nissenbaum. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Temple, 1589 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta, GA 30309. A graveside service will be held at 1:30pm on July 19, 2019 at Arlington Memorial Park. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 18, 2019