|
|
|
RISSE (WILLIS), LeoDocia Mrs. LeoDocia Willis Risse died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at her home in Atlanta. Known to her family and wide circle of friends as Dodie, she was the youngest child and third daughter of Lewis Warner Willis and Georgette Covington Willis. She was a loyal and faithful wife to Peter Gerhard Risse for almost sixty years, a caring, devoted mother to her daughter Terrie (Mark) Risse Reuvers of Lilburn and to her son Gary (Wendy) Risse of Laramie, Wyoming and a magnificent grandmother to Ashley (Daniel) Foster Jiles and Andrew (Angelica) Foster. Her delighted pleasure in her children and grandchildren knew no bounds and she happily celebrated each success and helped bear any of their sorrows. She recently became an excited and elated great-grandmother to her newest family member, Henry Foster. She was predeceased by her parents, sister Winona Hulsey, brother Warner Willis, sister-in-law, Bettye Willis and brothers-in-law William Morris and Reverend Herb Owen. In addition to her immediate family, she is survived by sister Reverend Carolyn Morris, brother-in-law James Hulsey, nephews Mike Hulsey, Steve Hulsey, Jeff Morris, Clay Morris, and nieces - Beverly Morris, Denise Hulsey, and Lindsey Sullivan as well as several great and great-great-nieces and nephews. A proud native Atlantan, Mrs. Risse graduated from Chamblee High School in 1959. As a young woman, she belonged to Atlanta's Grace United Methodist Church where she met and married her only true love, Peter "Pete" Risse. As one of the earliest members of Embry Hills United Methodist Church in Chamblee, Mr. and Mrs. Risse sang together in the choir for many years. For several Decembers, they lovingly opened their home to their choir family to celebrate the holiday season. She volunteered countless hours to different ministries of the United Methodist church. Answering phones, hosting UMW circles, teaching Sunday School, stuffing snack boxes, folding bulletins, facilitating prayer chains, and serving on committees only begin to define the many roles, tasks and duties she took on through the years. Mrs. Risse studied at Mercer University to become a hospital chaplain and was fond of helping others in times of need and stress. Ever sensitive and attuned to the elderly and homebound, she prized her visits to those she called "my shut-ins" to offer companionship and unconditional love. Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1984, Mrs. Risse became an indefatigable advocate for those who suffered with mobility and accessibility issues. She traveled widely and tirelessly to make this world an easier, safer place to navigate and left a legacy of improvements. Always a refined and gracious lady, she did not hesitate to show the steel in the velvet glove when she believed another's accessibility rights were at risk. An animal lover, she was owned by several Yorkshire terriers and feline friends through the years that she adored immensely. She enjoyed raising and learning about butterflies, visiting lighthouses, traveling, reading a good book, and treasuring time with her family and friends. She relished any excuse to celebrate and was widely known for being the first caller to sing "Happy Birthday" if it was one's special day. Due to current conditions, a memorial service for Mrs. Risse is planned for later this year. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to: Embry Hills United Methodist Church or National Multiple Sclerosis Society
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 9, 2020