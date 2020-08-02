1/
Leon Cohen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COHEN, Leon Leon Shelton Cohen passed away on August 1, 2020. Born on November 7, 1934, he was a proud native Atlantan for 85 years. He was the son of Louis and Sarah Raider Cohen and brother of Stanley Cohen, all of blessed memory. He graduated Grady High School and the University of Georgia, where he was a member and officer of Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity. Leon served in the US Air Force as a Radar and Missile Controller, rising to the rank of Captain. He entered the business world, owning his own company until health issues forced his early retirement in 1997. He is survived by his wife Judy; sons Brad (Jackie) and Michael (Lisa) Cohen of Atlanta and daughter Debbie (Marc) Andres of Dallas, TX; grandchildren Jared (Ally), Reid and Matthew Cohen, Louis, Miles and Elise Andres, Kyle and Ryan Cohen; brother Ronald (Judy) Cohen, sister-in-law Shirley Cohen, Judy's children and grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Contributions in Leon's memory may be made to the Stanley and Shirley Cohen Building and Grounds Fund at Temple Sinai, 5645 Dupree Drive, Atlanta, GA 30329 https://www.templesinaiatlanta.org/. There will be a private graveside service at Arlington Memorial Park. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA 30341
(770) 451-4999
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved