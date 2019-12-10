|
Leon Hardeman was among Georgia Tech's wealth of stars at its greatest height. One of the all-time great Yellow Jackets, Hardeman died Monday at the age of 87.
From LaFayette in northwest Georgia, Hardeman starred for Tech at halfback 1951-53, when coach Bobby Dodd's Jackets were 32-2-2. They won the Orange Bowl twice and the Sugar Bowl once and were in the midst of an eight-game winning streak over Georgia.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Heritage Funeral Home in Chattanooga is handling arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 10, 2019