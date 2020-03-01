|
|
WARREN, Rev. Leon S. Celebration of Life for Rev. Leon S. Warren, will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11 AM, at Greater Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 4555 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta 30331. Interment Tuesday, March 3, at Georgia National Cemetery at 11:30 AM. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM, on the day of service. Viewing today from 12 PM - 6 PM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta. 404-349-3000. MBFH.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 1, 2020