Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Greater Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church
4555 Campbellton Road SW
Atlanta, GA
Interment
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:30 AM
Georgia National Cemetery
Leon Warren Obituary
WARREN, Rev. Leon S. Celebration of Life for Rev. Leon S. Warren, will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11 AM, at Greater Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 4555 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta 30331. Interment Tuesday, March 3, at Georgia National Cemetery at 11:30 AM. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM, on the day of service. Viewing today from 12 PM - 6 PM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta. 404-349-3000. MBFH.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 1, 2020
