CLARK, Leonard Burton Mr. Leonard Burton Clark (L.B.) of Fayetteville GA passed away on March 14, 2019. Mr. Clark was born in Atlanta, GA on December 23, 1934, to the late Emma and Roy Clark. He grew up in Buckhead and later relocated to Brookhaven, Marietta, Fairburn, and then retired and moved to his beloved Hiawassee, GA. He worked as a grading contractor for over 50 years, building golf courses, shopping centers and subdivisions from Georgia to California. He was affectionately known as Pee Paw by those who mattered the most. Pee Paw was a devoted and loving Husband, Dad, Granddad and Great Granddad. L.B was happiest when he was busy outdoors gardening and growing his delicious tomatoes. He was young at heart and loved spending time with family. Whether he was building sandcastles, teaching his family and friends to water ski on Lake Chatuge, or riding his great grands on the tractor he was our inspiration. He is survived by his devoted wife of 66 years, Geraldine Mabry Clark (Missy); his children Betty Goode, Joy Belyeu (Bruce), Burt Clark (Erin), Penny Whitlock and daughter at heart, Lyn Wenzel; 11 grandchildren Brian Goode, Justin Goode (Christin), Callie Parker (Christopher), Jillian Mehan (Matt), Megan Munster (Joe), Lauren Tirado, Clark Whitlock, Allie Whitlock (deceased), Clayton Whitlock (Jessie), Lyndsey Clark (Will), Katelyn Weinberg (Nick), grandchildren at heart, Jody Wenzel and Joe Wenzel and step granddaughter Maddie Ballentine. He is also survived by his sister, Clara McElreath, a host of Mabry in-laws, 18 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A service to honor and celebrate the life of L.B. Clark will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 1 o'clock at the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. at Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-964-4800. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary