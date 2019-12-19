Services
CHILL, Leonard Leonard Chill, age 87, longtime resident of Chattanooga, TN and later Atlanta, GA, passed away peacefully on Dec. 18, 2019. He was a Holocaust Survivor, born in Wilno, Poland. He was the devoted and loving husband of Valerie Saxe Chill and father of David Chill, Ben (Lynn) Chill, Susan (Jim) Whipple, Wayne (Darla) Saxe and grandfather of Sam (Tara), Anna, Gabrielle, Angela, Brad (Melissa), David, and Leila. Mr. Chill (as known by so many), was President of Synthetic Industries in Chickamauga, GA and formed many friendships and relationships with his co-workers. He valued them all. A graveside service will be held at 12 PM, on Thursday, Dec. 19, at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Weinstein Hospice Atlanta. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
