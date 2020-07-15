DEFOOR, Leonard Leonard DeFoor went to the Lord on July 10, 2020. Len was born in Fort Myers, FL on May 10, 1939. His parents, CW DeFoor and Julia DeFoor has four sons, Morgan, Charlie, Allison and Len. Len grew up in Coral Gables and attended Coral Gables High School. He later became a cartoonist for the local paper, and then a pilot, and an artist. Upon moving to Atlanta, Len went on to a successful career in Real Estate, while being an avid golfer. He leaves behind a loving wife and two devoted sons. He will be greatly missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store