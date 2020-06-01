Leonard King
KING, Leonard Mr. Leonard King, age 85, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away May 20, 2020. Mr. King was born in Atlanta, GA to the late Rev. Jim King, Jr. and Mattie Hood King. He was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School, Morris Brown College and John Marshall Law School. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army. Survivors include his wife Julia Dunn King; daughters Kimberly and Kelly; and a host of relatives, friends, classmates and professional colleagues. A viewing for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, June 2, from 12 5 PM, at Carl M. Williams Funeral Home (492 Larkin Street Atlanta, GA 30313). Graveside services will take place on Wednesday, June 3, at 2 PM, at Carver Memorial Gardens (350 Upper Riverdale Road - Jonesboro, GA 30236). Rev. Walter M. Kimbrough, Sr. will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Morris Brown College Office of Institutional Advancement (By Mail: 643 MLK Jr. Drive, SW Atlanta, GA 30314 or Online: www.morrisbrown.edu) For more information, contact Carl Williams Funeral Directors at carlmwilliams.com

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 1, 2020.
