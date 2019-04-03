SEDELL, Leonard Allen It is with great sadness that the family of Leonard Allen Sedell announces his passing on April 2, 2019 at the age of 91 after a long and courageous battle with dementia. Leonard was the son of Phillip and Lee Sedell. He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Miriam Sedell; daughter and son-in law, Susan and Steve Sadow; son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Karen Sedell; grandchildren: Robert Sadow and fianc?e, Jessica Palay, Jonathan and Michelle Sadow, Robyn Sedell and Jason Sedell, and his great-grandchildren, Hannah Sadow and Ezra Sadow. Leonard attended Lincoln High School in Jersey City, New Jersey. He received his B.A. from New York University and his D.D.S. from New York University College of Dentistry. He was a member of the Alpha Epsilon Pi and Alpha Omega Fraternities. Leonard interned at the New York Polyclinic Medical School and Hospital. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He was passionate about dentistry, loved helping fellow dentists, and founded Endodontic Associates in Englewood, New Jersey, where he practiced for over 60 years. In 1971, Leonard received a special distinction when he was awarded a Fellowship in the International College of Dentists. He also served as a trustee of the Bergen County Dental Society and as co-chairman of the Postgraduate Committee. He was a diplomate of the American Board of Endodontics and a Clinical Assistant Professor of Endodontics at the New Jersey College of Medicine and Dentistry. Leonard was outgoing with a great sense of humor and a true zest for life. He loved sports, children, and animals and placed his family above all else. He was an avid golfer and tennis player, a terrific bowler and basketball player in his younger years, and a proud member of Montammy Golf Club in Alpine, New Jersey. He travelled extensively and was a skilled photographer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society or the Atlanta Humane Society. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 4, at 11 a.m. at Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA. Interment will take place at Cedar Park Cemetery, Paramus, NJ. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta, 770-451-4999. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary