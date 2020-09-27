1/
Leonardo Mateu
MATEU, Leonardo


Leonardo (Leo) Rafael Mateu, 52 years old, passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in his home in Sandy Springs. Survivors include his wife, Kimberley; daughter, Isabella; son, Leo; parents, Gioconda and Leonardo Mateu; brothers Raul (Betsy) Mateu and Fernando (Mayelin) Mateu; sister, Coco (Fabio) D'Ascola; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. For additional information, please refer to: www.dignitymemorial.com and click on obituaries, H.M. Patterson and Son, Oglethorpe Hill, Atlanta.





Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel
4550 Peachtree Road Ne
Atlanta, GA 30319
4042613510
