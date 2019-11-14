|
|
HARRIS, Leonie B. "Nonnie" Leonie Burks "Nonnie" Harris, 85, passed on November 12, 2019. She was born in Lexington, VA to the late John Hunter and Rheta Nelson Burks. Nonnie was raised in Glasgow, VA, and was a 1955 graduate of Mary Washington College. She taught kindergarten for many years and was an active member of Alpharetta Presbyterian Church. She was preceded by her husband, William M. Harris, and daughter Holly Anderson. She is survived by her children, Clay Harris (Karen) of Virginia Beach, VA; Beth Harris of Milton, GA; and Randy Harris (Carol Ann) of Winston-Salem, NC. She was also the grandmother of Will Anderson of Denver, CO; Caroline Anderson of Dublin, Ireland; Spencer Harris of Manassas, VA; Katherine Harris of Virginia Beach, VA; and Marshall and Morgan Harris of Winston Salem, NC. Also surviving her are her sister Rheta Snider (Eddie) and brothers Fred Burks (Barbara) and Jake Burks (Beverly), all of Rockbridge County, VA; her sister-in-law Beverley Davis (Causey) of Richmond, VA, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 15, at 11 AM, at Alpharetta Presbyterian Church, 180 Academy Street, Alpharetta, GA 30009. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Alpharetta Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 14, 2019