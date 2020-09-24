1/
Leortise Carson
CARSON, Leortise Logan Mrs: Leortise Logan Carson of Atlanta , and formerly of Brooklyn , N Y , passed away on Sept. 15, 2020. A Celebration Of Life Service will be held on this Fri., Sept, 25 , 2020 at 11am in Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Cascade Chapel , 1199 Utoy Springs Rd.; SW; Atlanta, GA (30331). Interment: Lincoln Cemetery. Public Viewing: Thur:. 1:00 till 6:00 pm. She was preceded in death by her husband and son . She is survived by many nieces, nephews , cousins and other relatives and friends throughout the Atlanta and New York areas. This service will be lived streamed via viemo.com/murraybrothers (404) 349- 3000.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
