JOHNSON, Senator Leroy R. Senator Leroy R. Johnson, Esq. passed Oct. 24, 2019 at the Harbor Grace Hospice, Atlanta Medical Center. Born in Atlanta on July 28, 1928 to the proud parents of Leroy I. Johnson and Elizabeth Heard Johnson, the "Grady Baby" shared a close bond with one sibling, the late Lillian Earlene Johnson Mitchell. Growing up in the heart of the City of Atlanta, Senator Johnson attended Walker Street Elementary School and earned his high school diploma from the historic, Booker T. Washington High School. After graduating, Senator Johnson arrives on the hallowed campus of Morehouse College with purpose. Johnson earned a Bachelor's degree from Morehouse College in 1949, and a Master's degree from Atlanta University (now known as Clark Atlanta University). He served as a history teacher at his high school alma mater before attending law school. It was during his college years that he met the love of his life, a Spelman student, Cleopatra Whittington. The two were married in 1948 and became the proud parents of one son, the late Michael Vince Johnson, PhD in 1950. They were married for 71 years. After receiving his law degree, Johnson became the first African American to be hired by the Fulton County Solicitor General's Office (now known as the Fulton County District Attorney's Office). He served as a Criminal Investigator for the office from 1957-1962. In 1962, Johnson became the first elected African American senator in the State of Georgia, and in the south since Reconstruction. Just a year later in 1963, President Lyndon B. Johnson appointed the Senator as the Special Ambassador to Zanzibar, Africa. Ambassador Johnson accompanied all of the special dignitaries on Air Force One to the Zanzibar Independence Ceremonies that same year. In 1968, the Senator was appointed to the Senate Judiciary Committee. By 1970, Senator Johnson managed to do what was considered impossible in both the legal and world of sports. Attorney Johnson represented the internationally known boxing phenom, Muhammad Ali, and helped him regain his boxing license. The fight was held in Atlanta on Oct. 26, 1970. Johnson's likeness hangs in the halls of power in the State of Georgia's Capitol near the Senate Chambers, and in the Martin Luther King's Chapel International Hall of Honor at Morehouse College. Cherishing his memory is his devoted wife, Dr. Cleopatra Johnson; granddaughters, Victoria Michelle Frazier, Melani Lauren Johnson, and Melissa Cleopatra Johnson; great-granddaughter, Sydney Michelle Frazier, and a host of family, friends, and colleagues. Senator Johnson will lie in repose at the Georgia State Capitol, on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 from 11 AM - 7:30 PM, with a program hosted by the esteemed Governor, the Honorable Brian Kemp. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at 12 noon at The Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, 101 Jackson St. NE, Atlanta, GA, Reverend Raphael G. Warnock, officiating. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 30, 2019