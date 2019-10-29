Services
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 758-1731
1928 - 2019
Leroy R. Johnson Obituary
Former Georgia state Sen. Leroy Johnson, the first African American elected to Georgia's upper chamber since Reconstruction, has died. He was 91.

Johnson, an attorney and former teacher, was elected as a Democrat in 1962 and served until 1975.

His inclusion in the 1963 class of freshman lawmakers marked him as a part of a group of rising politicians, including a future president, Jimmy Carter.

A viewing will be held at the state Capitol from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 with funeral services being held at noon Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Read more about former Sen. Leroy Johnson on ajc.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 29, 2019
