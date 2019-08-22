|
|
WEEMS, Leroy Leroy Weems, 81, of Atlanta, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019. Family, friends, and others whose lives Leroy touched are invited to GUS THORNHILL FUNERAL HOME, 1315 Gus Thornhill, Jr. Drive East Point, GA 30344 from 6 PM to 7 PM on Friday, August 23, 2019, to reminisce, grieve, support each other, and of course just to chat. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, August 24, at Lincoln Chapel. Interment will immediately follow at Lincoln Cemetery. Arrangements are by Gus Thornhill Funeral Home. Leroy Weems was born in Locust Grove, Georgia to Richard and Maudie Mae Weems on September 4, 1937. He received his education in the Atlanta Public school system where he graduated from his beloved Turner High School in 1956. Directly out of high school, Leroy joined the United States Army. He married Marian R. Benton on August 23, 1958 in Atlanta. He was a dedicated employee of Shirley's of Atlanta where he retired after 26 years. After retirement, he decided to use his time to influence at risk teens by working as a correction officer for Lorenzo Benz correction facility for five years. He was a dedicated member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church for over 50 years where he served on the usher board. Leroy was preceded in death by his wife Marian Benton Weems, father Richard and Mother Maudie Mae Weems, brothers Raymond, George, Richard, Jr., and sister Joann Weems-Jones. Leroy is survived by his five children, Courtney (Sheldon) Garmon, Yulanda Crawley, Christopher (Paula) Weems, Mia (Terrence) Bridges, Corwin Weems, three sisters, Rosanna (Pete-deceased) Bell, Shirley Weems-Ross, Brenda Weems, and brother Thomas (Mary) Weems, eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 22, 2019