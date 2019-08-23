|
WEEMS, Leroy Leroy Weems, 81, of Atlanta, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019. Family, friends, and others whose lives Leroy touched are invited to GUS THORNHILL FUNERAL HOME, 1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Drive East Point, GA 30344 from 6 PM to 7 PM on Friday, August 23, 2019, to reminisce, grieve, support each other, and of course just to chat. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Lincoln Cemetery Chapel located at 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd., NW Atlanta, GA 30314.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 23, 2019