Services
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
(770) 448-5757
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Carson McLane Funeral Home
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Peachtree Memorial Cemetery, Crowell Brothers Peachtree Corners
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Peachtree Corners, GA
View Map
BASS, Leslie Edward Leslie Edward Bass, 64 of Hahira, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. Mr. Bass was born in Greenville, SC on June 19, 1955 to the late Jerome Edward Bass, Jr. and Doris Fout Bass. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Valdosta. He an avid golfer at Stone Creek and taught tennis for many years. He was a coach for the Miracle League until his passing. He worked at Lowes Distribution Center and most recently at Goodwill. He was very instrumental in getting people with disabilities trained and hired by Lowes and continued that work at Goodwill. Mr. Bass is survived by his wife Kim Bass of Hahira, daughter Rachael Ann Bass of Atlanta, GA, step-son Paul Robert Wagner of Hahira, step daughter Lydia (Alex) Kolb of Alexandria, MN, one sister Edith Bass of Atlanta, one brother Larry Dorsie Bass of Valdosta, three grandchildren Benjamin Kolb, Abigail Kolb, and Margaret Kolb, all of Alexandria, MN, and one nephew David Bass of Valdosta. Funeral services for Mr. Bass will be on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church with Pastor Chuck Owens officiating. Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 3 p.m. in Atlanta, Peachtree Memorial Cemetery, Crowell Brothers Peachtree Corners, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at the Carson McLane Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 29, 2019
