Leslie Benator

BENATOR, Leslie Leslie Shetzen Benator died on July 4, 2020, at age 78. The middle of three sisters, Leslie was born on May 3, 1942 to Alice and Edward Shetzen, of cherished memory. She grew up on Lanier Boulevard, in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood of Atlanta. She graduated from Grady High School in 1960 and from Oglethorpe University in 1964. Leslie was predeceased by her loving husband of 54 years, John Benator. She is survived by her devoted children, Elizabeth and Andrew; her dear sisters, Norma Shetzen Postnieks and Mimi Monett Maslia; brothers-in-law, Andrew Postnieks and Dan Maslia; sisters-in-law, Grace Benator and Sylvia Benator; and her many loving nieces and nephews. Leslie's bond with her sisters was lifelong. They were her most treasured confidantes, the closest of friends. To her children she was the sweetest person on earth, and unfailingly supportive. Artistic and playful, graceful and unique, she had a keen radar for the kindness in people. She listened closely, formed connections with ease, and was loved for her sincerity. She was full of warmth and made people smile. Elizabeth and Andrew would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to their parents' caregivers, who spent more time with them than anyone over the last two years, caring for them with a degree of love and attention that we would all be lucky to have at the end of our lives. Johnny, who died just three and a half months ago, never stopped referring to Leslie as his bride. She missed him dearly, as he must have her. It is a comfort to think of them together again. A private graveside service was held on Monday, July 6 at Greenwood Cemetery, officiated by Rabbi Stephen Listfield and Rabbi Joshua Hearshen. A memorial service will be held for friends and family when circumstances allow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Goizueta Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at Emory University (404-727-5282), or the charity of your choice
