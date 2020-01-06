|
KOCHENSPARGER, Leslie Leslie Rae Kochensparger, age 31 of Decatur, GA passed away December 30, 2019. A native of Cincinnati, OH, Leslie resided most of her life in Decatur, GA. Leslie is survived by her mother Connie Davis Moore of Decatur; her father Robert Lee Kochensparger Jr of Sandy Springs, her half-brother Robert Kochensparger III of Atlanta; her grandmothers Alma Kochensparger of Thornville Township, Ohio and JoAnna Tatum of Avondale Estates; her step-father Tim Moore; her step-brother Preston Moore of Cambridge, Massachusetts; and aunts Cathy (Lance) Carter of McDonough and Karen Kochensparger, Jim Kochensparger and Kurt Kochensparger of Columbus, Ohio. Her step-grandfather is Reverend Preston Moore of Loganville. Leslie graduated from St. Pius High School, Atlanta, in 2006. She graduated from the Paul Mitchell School School of Cosmetology, Atlanta, in 2012. At the time of death, Leslie worked as a customer service associate at Whole Foods, Kennesaw. Leslie Kochensparger was known as a witty young woman that could talk on many topics. She was loving and polite; a loyal, patient and caring friend and family member; an enthusiastic animal lover; remarkably aware of world events; a clever photographer; intrepid traveler; piano player, French speaker, and knowledgeable cook. She was a unique and beloved soul that touched many people in her short life. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends. A funeral mass for Leslie will be held on Thursday morning, 10 AM, January 9, 2020, at the Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Rd., Atlanta, Georgia, 30305. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 6 - 8 PM, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, Leslie's family suggests that donations in her name be made to FurKids, the largest no-kill animal shelter in Atlanta. WWW.furkids.org. A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 2773 N. Decatur Road, Decatur, GA 30033.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 6, 2020