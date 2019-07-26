|
WATSON, Leslie Leslie Camay Shepperson Watson, 82, of Marietta, died July 22, 2019. She was born on May 15, 1937, in Jacksonville, Florida, to Forrest Durgin and Laura Owens Shepperson. At age 12, they moved to St. Louis, Missouri, where she attended Mary Institute Country Day school. Leslie played field hockey, sang in the chorus and made many friends. Her family moved again to Atlanta, Georgia, where she began her illustrious, 44-year career with Cox Media Group. She started at WSB in the Broadcast Division and was in Human Resources when she retired. Leslie married the late Louis H. Watson in 1963, and they raised their girls in Atlanta and Sandy Springs, Georgia. Although working full-time, Leslie enjoyed her volunteer work with the Atlanta Junior League and at her girls' schools. She was also a member of First Baptist Atlanta and First Baptist Sandy Springs. After retiring in 2004, she and her husband moved to Lexington, South Carolina, to be close to grandchildren. She joined Lake Murray Baptist Church where she got involved with several ministries and worked as the Administrative Assistant in the preschool and kindergarten. She returned to Atlanta in 2014, and although often hindered by health challenges, Leslie faced each day with joy, faith, perseverance and a beautiful smile. Leslie would tell you that the greatest event in her life was when she met and received Jesus as her Savior. She considered her daughters her greatest earthly treasure, and they credit her for modeling her faith as a true Proverbs 31 woman. Besides her enduing faith, Leslie instilled in her girls a love of people, animals, holidays, desserts and the beach! She loved to entertain, talk politics, watch golf and vacation at Wild Dunes. Her bucket list trip was to Israel in 2011. She also visited and made great memories in Hawaii and the Keys twice, the Bahamas, New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Leslie is survived by children Christy Spangler (Joe), Linda Andrews (Joel), and Laura Lazuka (Brian); grandchildren Carey Saine, Matt Saine (Crystal), Alex Wilson, Caroline Wilson, Griffin Wilson and Jonathan Andrews; great-grandchildren Chandler and Caeleigh Saine and Aaron Wilson. She also leaves behind her precious pup Savannah and many, many dear friends who were like family to her. The family would like to express gratitude to the many caregivers from Home Instead, the Benton House, Brookdale, and A.G. Rhodes nursing home, who took great care of Leslie in the last year or so of her life. Leslie is predeceased by her husband Louis Watson and grandson Joshua Trail Wilson. The family will receive friends Friday, July 26th at Marietta Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 pm and on Saturday, July 27th, at Piedmont Church in Marietta from 10:00-11:00 am. Her celebration of life service will be held at Piedmont Church Saturday, July 27th at 11:00 am with a reception immediately following. Burial will be held 10:00 am Tuesday, July 30th at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Cemetery in Jacksonville, FL. Contributions may be made in Leslie's name to Bible Study Fellowship at www.bsfinternal.org or to Extra Special People at https://extraspecialpeople.kindful.com/?campaign=232588 Online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org
