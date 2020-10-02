1/1
Leslie Wolfe Jr.
WOLFE, Jr., Leslie


Leslie Wolfe, Jr., age 38, of Buford was killed instantly by a speeding motorist on September 23, 2020. Leslie graduated from North Gwinnett High school where he was recognized as a strong team player on the high school swim team. As a dedicated swimmer, he advanced his skills by joining Swim Atlanta where he set national records. Leslie was an avid learner, and in 2004, he graduated from Georgia State where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Psychology. He earned two Masters of Divinity degrees in Foreign Missions and Church Planting from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary in 2011. In addition to his love of learning, he also enjoyed teaching, and taught pre-school children over the course of five years. Leslie was a man of strong faith. He was a member of First Baptist Church Atlanta for many years and more recently became a member of Grace Community Fellowship Church. Leslie served as President of Georgia Baptist Student Union at Georgia State and spent four months on Lanai educating young teams about the Lord and assisting the Pastor. Leslie dedicated many years of his life to help those in need by going on mission trips. This included traveling to Mexico to help the indigent; the Philippines under the Nehemiah Project to build a school; Ukraine to build a church and assisted with Vacation Bible School; and Costa Rica to help students in need. Leslie also contributed to the community by working with Books for Africa, being a part of Habitat for Humanity, and lending a helping hand at the food pantry for Grace Community Fellowship Church. In 2011, he was involved in the Atlanta Passion Play and played Lazarus. Leslie is preceded in death by his father, Leslie Wolfe, Sr.; grandparents, Thelma & Charlie White, Johnny Hopkins, and Pearl & Leslie Wolfe; and Uncles Llano, Ronnie, Melvin, and John Randall; and Aunts Aleida and June. He is survived by his mom, Yvonne Wolfe of Buford; sister, Christy Wolfe of Buford; four-legged son, Castle and niece, Peppermint; aunts and uncles, Zola, Reta, Marvin (Patti), Rory (Sharon), Phyllis (Roger), Keith (Nyra), Paul (Sue), Pat, and Ruth; and a host of beloved extended family and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 3rd, 12:00 PM at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow the service at Westview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 12:00 PM before the service. Flowers are kindly accepted, however, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Community Fellowship Church, 4215 Wendell Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30336 or Georgia Baptist Missions, 6405 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Duluth, GA 30097 in honor of Leslie Wolfe Jr. Arrangements, Davis-Struempf Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
