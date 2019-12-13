|
BRAZZEL, Jr., Lester Lester Brazzel Jr., a loving husband, and father of two passed quietly at the age of 65 on Dec. 3, 2019. Les was born in Shreveport Louisiana to Lester and Evelyn Brazzel. Les attended Louisiana Tech State University, receiving a degree in Professional Aviation. He excelled as a competitive water skier, performing in many ski shows with the Caddo Ski Bees. Les' true avocation and passion was flight. He was a consummate aviator, mastering his calling in several types of aircraft. While Les always enjoyed flying, his children, Price and Claire, became his first love. Close friends and people who would meet Les would agree he possessed an incredible amount of passion and drive, enabling him to accomplish whatever he set his mind to. His love and devotion to his family were unbound, and his friends always referred to Les as a good-hearted, generous, and considerate person, with an amazing intensity and aptitude for business. Like his father before him, Les loved working the family land. It was his solitude, his meditation, it was the gift of pride and enjoyment that was just his own, and it was a contribution to the future of his family. His hobby was operating any kind of equipment that would give him a rush of adrenaline, whether it was a bulldozer, or tractor with some type of extravagant attachment, or a ski boat or airplane that would allow him to push the limit. Les will be greatly missed by his friends and family. Lester Brazzel, Jr. is survived by his wife Deborah, his children Price and Claire, his brother Gregg and sister Ginger. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the in honor of Les' Dad, Lester Brazzel, Sr. A memorial service in Atlanta, GA is scheduled for 1 PM, on Friday, Dec. 13 at Mt. Pisgah Church located at 2850 Old Alabama Rd, Alpharetta 30076. For more information, please call Northside Chapel Funeral Directors and Crematory at (770) 645-1414. A funeral service in Shreveport, Louisiana is scheduled for 10 AM, on Monday, Dec. 16, at Osborn Funeral Home located at 3631 Southern Ave. For more information, please call (318) 865-8426.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 13, 2019