|
|
ERVING, Command Sargeant Major Lester Nelson Command Sergeant Major Lester Nelson Erving of Snellville, left this earth to be with his heavenly father on Jan. 12, 2020. He was born in New Brunswick, NJ on May 13, 1930. Lester was the eldest of 5 children born to Granville and Julie Erving of Jamesburg and Spotswood, NJ. He was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Granville Jr, Robert, and Edward, his sister Ester, and 4 children, Sharon, Ronald, Cindy and Robert. He is survived by his wife, Carole M. Erving of Snellville. He leaves behind his son, Lester, Jr (Bubby) and Regina, and was fondly known as "Pop Pop" to his 2 grandsons, Travis and Holly, Trent and Brooke, all of Rock Hill, SC. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Rhonda and Randy Bullock of Snellville, Vickie and Clifford Rollins of Statham, Robin and Lee Nesmith and Donnie and Michelle Holcombe, all of Loganville. He loved and celebrated 8 additional step grandchildren, 7 step great-grandchildren including his ever-present sidekick, Mason. Lester was a decorated veteran proudly serving 30 years in the U.S. Army and reaching the highest enlisted rank of Command Sergeant Major (E-9). Upon retiring from the Army he also worked for NAPA Auto Parts and later for Gwinnett County Schools. After joining the US Army in 1947 he served in the Korean War and was deployed for two tours to Vietnam. In recognition of his outstanding bravery and service he was decorated with numerous medals and commendations. The Korean President presented him with The Combat Infantry Badge. He was the recipient of The Expert Infantry Man Medal, The Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal (3 times), The Purple Heart, 3 Air Medals, The Presidential Citation, The Meritorious Service Medal. For 14 years he proudly and rigorously trained the troops at Fort Jackson, Columbia, SC. During his first tour of duty in Vietnam he was honored to serve in the 1st Infantry Division. Due to injuries sustained there he spent 18 months hospitalized in Fort Gordon, GA. On his second tour of duty he served as the Advisor of the Vietnam Army with Army Team 51 in the Delta. In recognition for his dedication, the Vietnam Gold Cross of Gallantry with Palm was presented to him. As a testament to his passion for the mission of the Masonic Lodge, he faithfully devoted 60 years of service to the organization. In 2019, he was honored with a 60 year recognition apron. His additional participation and membership included the Scottish Rite, Columbia, SC; Jamil Shriners, Columbia, SC; American Legion Post 232, Snellville; Post 4180, Snellville; Order of the Purple Heart of Georgia; Chapter 90, Snellville; and Gwinnett County Retired Educators Association. Lester was a member of Corinth Baptist Church in Loganville, GA for 28 years, where he served faithfully as usher and as a member of the church security team. Lester was one-of-a-kind that will undoubtedly leave lasting memories and 'Lester stories' for generations to come. He enjoyed fishing, following NASCAR and cheering on his Atlanta Braves but his biggest joy in life was lending a hand to anyone in need be it stranger or friend never seeking recognition or acknowledgement. All who knew him will recall his flamboyant voice, his insistence on punctuality and his benevolence. He had an undeniable and overflowing love for his family, his country, his church, his military colleagues, and the Lord. Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Snellville Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Corinth Baptist Church, 3156 Langley Rd., Loganville, GA 30052.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 14, 2020