NELSON, Lester E. Lester E. Nelson, 84, Ret. MSG, Army of Lithia Springs, GA passed away on April 15, 2019, while surrounded by family. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Else Nelson. He is survived by his daughter-in-law Mary Goldman(Richard), grandchildren Hans Galm(Tami), and Karl Galm(Jennifer), great grandchildren Chase Galm(Gabriella), Dylan Galm, and Levi Galm, and his two great great granddaughters Elsie and Addison Galm. A graveside service will be held at Holly Hill Memorial Park in Fairburn GA on April 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm. The family has requested in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 18, 2019