Resources
More Obituaries for Lester NELSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lester NELSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lester NELSON Obituary
NELSON, Lester E. Lester E. Nelson, 84, Ret. MSG, Army of Lithia Springs, GA passed away on April 15, 2019, while surrounded by family. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Else Nelson. He is survived by his daughter-in-law Mary Goldman(Richard), grandchildren Hans Galm(Tami), and Karl Galm(Jennifer), great grandchildren Chase Galm(Gabriella), Dylan Galm, and Levi Galm, and his two great great granddaughters Elsie and Addison Galm. A graveside service will be held at Holly Hill Memorial Park in Fairburn GA on April 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm. The family has requested in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.