SAMPLES, Lester Cleveland Lester Cleveland Samples, age 84, of Alpharetta, GA, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, March 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joyce Walker Samples, Parents, Mary Narsis Dinsmore Samples and Bascombe (Sam) Samples of Alpharetta. Lester was a native of Milton County, Alpharetta GA. He proudly served in the United Stated Air Force during the Korean War as Air Fireman Security and Heavy Machinery Operator. After the service Lester returned to Atlanta and joined his father as an Iron worker and built many of the well-known structures in Atlanta and around the southeast. Later he joined Lockheed Martin as a Master Welder where he retired. Lester loved his family, friends, the outdoors, time at the green streak deer camp in Washington County and the North Georgia Mountains. He was a longtime member of Alpharetta First Baptist Church and The Masonic Lodge of North Fulton, Alpharetta. Lester's legacy will be his kind and generous nature, his patience, courage, and peaceful disposition. He leaves behind a daughter, Nina Samples of Alpharetta, son, Barry Samples and wife Debbie of Cumming, grandchildren, Ashley Samples Corner and husband Josh of Dawsonville, Adam Samples and wife Morgan of Cumming, Alyssa Samples of Athens, great-grandchildren, Reagan Grace Corner and Natalie Diane Samples, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 1 PM, in the funeral home chapel. Visitation will be held from 11 AM until the time of service at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors with Pastor Keith Niager of Savannah, GA, and Rev. Bud Sutton of Alpharetta, GA officiating. Burial will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to LCFA, Lung Cancer Foundation of America, Agape Hospice, Marietta, GA, AFBC, Care Ministry, Alpharetta, GA, Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 4, 2020