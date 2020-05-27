|
|
HANNA, Leverne August 31, 1935 - May 23, 2020 Leverne Hanna went home to be with the Lord on May 23, 2020 after experiencing complications from a stroke. She was born on August 31, 1935 to Reverend Rufus and Louise (McCullar) Lastinger in Waycross, GA. As a pastor's daughter and the oldest of the three sisters, including Rosa Lee and Tricia, Leverne promptly shifted into a position of responsibility, doing and achievement. She proudly supported herself through Emmanuel College by working multiple jobs, including in their business office, where she ultimately was promoted to manager. It is there that Leverne met her beloved husband, William, to whom she wed on March 15, 1958. They welcomed Rhonda, Regina, and Redge into their world. As William's career began to steadily receive promotion, the family of five moved several times throughout the country. Just as accommodating as Leverne was in her support, she was consistent and diligent both at-home and in her career that highlighted her organizational and managerial talents, including healthcare administration, real estate transaction, and financial planning. There was no arena of life in which Leverne did not thrive. Eventually Leverne and William became grandparents, birthing Leverne's identity as "Gran", as she was known to many. As their children's families grew, the couple moved from California to Crestview, FL to be near family, where Gran and Popa's house became the summer and Christmas gathering place. During their years in Florida, they collaboratively engaged in venture capitalism and enjoyed their togetherness in retirement. After William's passing in 2011, she remained supported by her family. In recent years, Leverne relocated to Atlanta, availing Redge to enjoy engaging daily with his mother. This frequency of contact is aligned with her closeness to Regina, by whom she lived for over two decades. And multiple times yearly would Rhonda visit from the Northeast. All three of Leverne's children had a cherished and ongoing relationship with their mother, maintaining frequent and daily interactions through all aspects of her life. Gran also had a reciprocated love and deep care for both of her sons-in-law, Mark and Crutch, and maintained a special and unique relationship with each of her grandchildren. Dutiful to her family, she strongly encouraged others to seek God in a way that was attentive and fruitful. Gran will be remembered for being a pillar of fortitude for all of her years; for her modeling respect and honor; for her disciplined nature; for her adaptability to and vertical alignment with all of life's seasons; for her easy elegance; for her piano playing and harmonizing hymn-singing; and for her undying quick wit and sense of humor. She lived life without fear and embraced others without regard to race, creed, gender or age. The fearlessness was obvious whether protectively confronting a mugger, ensuring ideal lives for all in her care, or achieving her written 10-yearold goals to complete travel that included the routes of apostle Paul, the continents, each US state and all major baseball parks. She used her wit and grace to call all to betterment, whether drawing notice to conduct or choice of clothes. All who heeded her advice were improved. She was a tangible example of how to attain lifelong improvements spiritually, financially and socially. More remarkable than these qualities was her deep love for the Lord, whom she honored daily by reading her Bible and praying fervently her enclosed ongoing prayer list that she maintained for decades. She was continually active in and devout to the church, attending Bible studies and participating in various ministries. Gran has unwavering faith. Though her presence on this earth will be genuinely missed, there is no greater rejoicing than what is experienced when a saved soul becomes whole as they transition into eternity. It is the expectation of Leverne's family that in this Heavenly place she will joyfully reunite with William and loved ones. Gran took great pride in the individuals within and the whole of her family. However, in her passing, perhaps it is her family that is more proud to have been a part of her, an exemplar of strength. Leverne is survived by her: sister, Patricia and brother-in-law Houston (FL); daughter, Rhonda and son-in-law, Mark (DE); daughter, Regina and son-in-law, Reggie (FL); son, Redge (GA); grandchildren Jhanna and her husband, Ryan (FL); Bethany and her husband, Evan (MD); Philip (FL); Leah and her husband, Luke (NJ); Bailey (CA); Kara (PA); Paige (FL); and great-grandchildren: Jase, Grace, Jackson, Harper, Layla, Piper, Regan, Thatcher, Foster, Levi, Hannah, and Lily. She also leaves behind other loved ones, including many nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law Becky, Wanda and Mary; brother-in-law James; lifelong sister-in- Christ Julia; dear friends Van, Monica, Alice, Kizzie, Rhonda, Elizabeth, Barbara, Kim, Donna, and Juanita. Leverne is predeceased by her husband of 53 years, William, parents, and sister, Rosa Lee. A private graveside service will occur in Hannatown's cemetery, where her body will lay alongside her beloved William's. Her life will continuously be celebrated; loved ones look forward to additional memorial gatherings in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Emmanuel College in her memory. Donations may be made through the "Give" option on www.ec.edu; select "Give to: In Honor/Memory of", and designate "Leverne Lastinger Hanna Fund" in the Special Requests/Instructions box at bottom of page. Mailed donations may be sent to the following address: Emmanuel College Leverne Lastinger Hanna Fund PO Box 129 Franklin Springs, GA 30639
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 27, 2020