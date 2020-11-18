1/
Levoe Tillman
TILLMAN, Levoe

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Locust Grove Church of Christ, 240 Beersheba Church Rd., Locust Grove, GA; with remains placed instate at 10:00 AM. Minister Barry May, officiating. A public viewing will be held at the mortuary, TODAY from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Interment South View Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Celia C. Tillman and children. Please assemble at the church on the day of service.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 18, 2020.
