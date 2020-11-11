1/
Lewis Burgett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lewis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BURGETT, Lewis Bradford

Lewis Bradford Burgett passed November 6, 2020 at age 92. He was born in Guntersville, Alabama and grew up with friends he treasured for life. He played football at East Mississippi Junior College and graduated from Auburn University in Civil Engineering. He earned his Masters Degree at the University of Tennessee, worked at TVA, and met and married JoAnn Noah. He joined NASA in 1958 and worked on projects including launch pads and the Vertical Assembly Building. The last thirty years of his career were spent with the American Institute of Steel Construction as a Regional Engineer and educator. At home, he coached T-ball, led Boy Scouts, taught us how to ride a bike, hit a baseball and throw a football. But most of all, he loved our mom.

At 92, those you have known and loved have gone before. He is survived by his children, Amy and Bradford Burgett and grandchildren, George, James, Todd, JoAnn, and Molly Jean Hughes. Graveside service will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11am at Nixon Chapel cemetery in Douglas, Alabama.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Nixon Chapel cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved