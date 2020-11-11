Lewis Bradford Burgett passed November 6, 2020 at age 92. He was born in Guntersville, Alabama and grew up with friends he treasured for life. He played football at East Mississippi Junior College and graduated from Auburn University in Civil Engineering. He earned his Masters Degree at the University of Tennessee, worked at TVA, and met and married JoAnn Noah. He joined NASA in 1958 and worked on projects including launch pads and the Vertical Assembly Building. The last thirty years of his career were spent with the American Institute of Steel Construction as a Regional Engineer and educator. At home, he coached T-ball, led Boy Scouts, taught us how to ride a bike, hit a baseball and throw a football. But most of all, he loved our mom.At 92, those you have known and loved have gone before. He is survived by his children, Amy and Bradford Burgett and grandchildren, George, James, Todd, JoAnn, and Molly Jean Hughes. Graveside service will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11am at Nixon Chapel cemetery in Douglas, Alabama.