Retired Navy MMCM Lewis F. Brown remembered as a pillar of strength and an inspiration
Lewis Florence Brown began his stellar career in the Navy in 1958. He married the love of his life, Vonda Oliver on August 20, 1961. Together, they built their family and began their military life. During the course of his career he served honorably on the USS Alstede, USS Neptune, USS Denebola, USS Nitro, USS Robert L Wilson and USS Biddle, rising to the rank of E-9 which was the highest rank that could be achieved at the enlisted level (a significant accomplishment especially during that period of time). He retired from the Navy in 1979 due to medical disabilities which were determined to be Multiple Sclerosis, culminating 21 years of dedicated service to his country, having received multiple awards and commendations for prestigious service.
Upon retirement, he worked briefly at Morris Brown College. In 1983 he began his second career with the Atlanta Public School System as a supervisor in the Heating & Air Department for 14 years before retiring due to increased limitations resulting from Multiple Sclerosis.
Lewis was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He instilled in his family Christian Values and was a faithful member of Cobb Bethel A.M.E. Church.
Although a quiet man by nature, he personified dignity and strength and was an inspiration to all who met him. His mere presence left an indelible impression.
Lewis, 80, transitioned on June 9th. A viewing is planned for June 16th from 1pm - 6pm at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Atlanta. Funeral Services will be held on June 17th at 1pm in the Chapel of Murray Brothers and live-streamed for the public at www.mbfh.com or https://vimeo.com/murraybrothers
He is survived by his wife Vonda Oliver Brown, two children Wanda Harmon and Kimberly Payne, 4 sisters and 2 brothers, 5 grandchildren Vondia Wells, Candice Harmon, Lewis I. Brown (namesake), Bradley Harmon, James Knight and three great-grandchildren Justist Jimison, Gabriel Jimison, and Aria Harmon.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 15, 2020.