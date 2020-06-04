Lewis Jones
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lewis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JONES, Lewis C. Mr. Lewis C. Jones of NW Atlanta passed away on May 28, 2020. A Private Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Susie Mae Adams Jones; children, Susan Rene Jones Baisden, Donna J. Jones, and Lamont C. Jones; step children, Patricia A. Bell Hamm and William I. Bell; 12 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Today, public viewing from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved