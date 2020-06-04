JONES, Lewis C. Mr. Lewis C. Jones of NW Atlanta passed away on May 28, 2020. A Private Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Susie Mae Adams Jones; children, Susan Rene Jones Baisden, Donna J. Jones, and Lamont C. Jones; step children, Patricia A. Bell Hamm and William I. Bell; 12 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Today, public viewing from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 4, 2020.