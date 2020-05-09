|
MANDERSON, Jr., Lewis Monroe Lewis Monroe Manderson, Jr. passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He was born October 16, 1925 to Lewis Monroe Manderson Sr and Ethel Duncan in Cordova, Alabama where he was reportedly the spoiled youngest of three. He served in WWII as a US Army tail gunner on a B-24 Liberator bomber plane. It was the most dangerous job onboard. He survived a mid -air collision in which the other plane crashed. He was in Paris on VE Day and this set the course for his fun-loving life, always ready for a party. He was a prime example of the Greatest Generation. An oral history of his wartime experience is in the collection of the Atlanta Historical Society. He attended the University of Alabama on the GI bill and Tuscaloosa became his home. Lewis pioneered the modern outdoor advertising industry just after the war, helping Kemmons Wilson to direct motorists to his Holiday Inn motels along the newly built interstates. Creative Displays grew to become the fourth largest billboard company in the world. In the 1970's Lewis served as president of the industry's lobbying group in Washington DC. He also owned radio stations and car dealerships. In the 90's he founded a venture capital fund called Cordova Ventures, named for his hometown. He was inducted into the venerable Alabama Business Hall of Fame and holds an honorary doctorate at the University of Alabama. Lewis was a tireless perfectionist in business. He had with a gift for creating opportunities that he shared by mentoring and leading many others. Lewis' wide success in business provided material for a self-published memoir, Creative Displays. He was devoted to Tuscaloosa and chaired just about every civic group and fundraiser through the 50's and 70's. He succeeded with great creativity and humor, relishing outlandish pranks. He may have had something to do with the mysterious appearance of a live bull on the roof of the First National Bank building. He married Faye Thompson in 1976. She was the great love of his life; together they had a lot of fun and hosted legendary parties. Lewis raced dune buggies across Baja, hunted pheasant in South Dakota, captained his own yacht up the intracoastal waterway and skied recklessly in Aspen. He loved honkytonks like The Green Knight in Destin FL, The Landing in Tuscaloosa and Johnny's Hideaway in Atlanta. He was known to enthusiastically transform himself into the ample beauty pageant contestant, Miss Buckhead. Tall and handsome, he was a Johnny Carson lookalike. For reasons that have never been fully explained, his friends called him "Ferd." Lewis was known for the inventive and joyful use of swear words, often letting loose innovative and eye-popping phrases in his booming voice. Somehow, he managed rarely to offend. Lewis was kind and tenderhearted with a strong sense of duty. He and his wife Faye endowed the Manderson Graduate School of Business at the University of Alabama with what was at the time the largest gift in the university's history. He and his wife also endowed the Druid City Hospital Cancer Center and The Park at Manderson Landing in Tuscaloosa. In the 1980's Lewis and Faye moved to Atlanta after Lewis had acquired Turner Outdoor, Inc. In Atlanta they continued their civic leadership as visionary donors to the Shepherd Center and many other charities. Lewis is preceded in death by his parents and sisters Betty Stovall and Louise McCormack; and daughters Cindy Manderson and Teri Manderson Phillips (Tommy). He is survived by his devoted wife Faye Thompson Manderson; sons Mike Manderson (Janie), Chris Manderson (Melissa), Scott Sanfratel (Roberta) and daughter Kelley Fitzpatrick (C.T.); grandchildren Corry Manderson (Tess), Philip Manderson ( Emily), Josh Phillips, Matt Phillips (Sarah), Julia Peters, Ryan Peters, Allison Peters DeGwek (Ben), Tranum Fitzpatrick IV (fiancée Rachel) and Lewis Manderson Fitzpatrick, Miller Sanfratel, Mac Sanfratel, Beau Sanfratel, Ava Manderson; and eleven great grandchildren. The family would like to thank his devoted caregivers Maria Hunt, Johanny Bonzano, and Tamarha Heard. Due to the corona virus pandemic a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the University of Alabama Manderson Graduate School of Business, the Shepherd Center, or a
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 9, 2020