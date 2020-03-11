|
|
MARCH, Dr. Lewis Douglas "Doug" Dr. L. Douglas March, age 78, of Kennesaw, GA (formerly of Roswell, GA) passed away March 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Barbara Lee March and daughter Heather Lee Phillips, son in law Matt, 2 grandchildren Colton and Carson, sister in law Sally and many nieces and nephews. Doug was born in Binghamton, NY and moved to GA in 1979. He graduated from the University of Denver with a degree in marketing. He later received his Doctor of Chiropractic from Life University. Doug humbly worked for 38 years as a clinic doctor and Clinic Director for many years. Most recently he served as a doctor in the student clinic. Doug had a generous spirit and unique personality. His influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew him. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Doug loved sports car racing and raced Formula V cars and SSCA for many years. He raced mostly out of Watkins Glen, NY. Sebring, FL and Lime Rock, CT were other cities and racetracks he traveled to during his racing career. He was an avid golfer, loved gardening, fishing with his grandchildren and spending time with his family. The family will receive friend's Wednesday, March 11, from 6 PM - 9 PM, for a visitation and Thursday, March 12, from 10 AM - 1 PM, for a celebration of his life both at Southern Cremations. It is located at 1861 Dallas Highway SW, Marietta, GA 30064. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the (donate3.cancer.org) or the German Shepherd Dog Rescue of GA (gashepherd.org).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 11, 2020