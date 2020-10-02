1/1
Lida Askew
1938 - 2020
Lida Young Askew, age 81, of Smyrna, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, from complications of a stroke. Born November 5, 1938 in Griffin, GA, she later moved to Atlanta, where she grew up in Buckhead. Mrs. Askew was a member of the Cathedral of St. Phillip and was very active in senior groups in and around Cobb County. She was preceded in death by her husband William Sanford Askew, II and sister Lane Young Cook. Surviving are her daughter Lida Y. Askew of Smyrna, son William S. "Bill" Askew, III of Smyrna, sister Bonnie Young of Atlanta, grandchildren Andrew Dean Askew and Emily Anne Askew. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make contributions to the charity of their choice. Due to COVID, there will be a celebration of life at a later date. Carmichael Funeral Homes in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com, 770-435-4467.





Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
October 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Carmichael Funeral Homes
